Strong to Severe Storms Tonight Into Tomorrow Morning

by Riley Blackwell

A 2/5 SLIGHT RISK is in place for much of the area for the threat of damaging winds up to 60mph, tornadoes (some strong), and heavy rain. This line of storms will be entering our western counties around midnight tonight, and exiting the state around 6am Wednesday morning. The highest potential for tornadoes will remain to our south and west, but a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out for our area, and some of those could be on the stronger side. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s, with lows tonight being in the low to mid 50s.

Wednesday will see that severe threat quickly push out of the state, leaving us with a mix of clouds and sunshine throughout the day. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Much calmer weather will be in store for us after Wednesday morning, and temperatures will remain below average. Rain returns Sunday and Monday.