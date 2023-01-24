Suspect arrested in Coosa County murder
The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting that happened in Goodwater over a week ago.
21-year-old Lei-Keston Ford, of Alexander City, was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of 31-year-old Robin Braswell on January 14.
Deputies responded to a home on Coosa County Road 52 just after 2:30 a.m. after receiving a call that a person had been shot.
Once they arrived, they found Braswell suffering from a gunshot wound in the chest. Braswell was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Ford is currently in the Coosa County Jail.