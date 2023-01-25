264-unit apartment complex proposed on Chantilly Parkway

by Alabama News Network Staff

The City of Montgomery’s Planning Commission will hear a rezoning request Thursday night for a proposed 264-unit apartment complex in East Montgomery.

The rezoning request is to change the property located next to the Walmart on Chantilly Parkway from B-2 to Multi-Family Residential.

The project, spearheaded by Goodwyn, Mills & Cawood, calls for 11-three story buildings, a clubhouse, pool and a pond.

The property, currently owned by Lowe’s, was purchased in 2010 to build a home improvement store, but the company backed out for unknown reasons.

The Planning Commission meeting is set to get underway at 5:00 p.m. Thursday at Montgomery City Hall.