Colder, Breezy Wednesday Night; Cool, Breezy Thursday

by Ben Lang

Some sunshine filled the sky Wednesday after rain and storms cleared our area during the morning. However, the afternoon was cool and breezy with temperatures in the 50s for most. Wednesday evening and night turn colder, with evening temperatures in the 40s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s. Winds remain brisk during the evening and breezy overnight. Wind chills could be near 30° early Thursday morning.

Thursday remains cool and breezy with highs in the low to perhaps mid 50s. Winds remain out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph. However, sunshine may become abundant during the afternoon. Winds subside Thursday night, and temperatures turn even colder with lows in the low 30s. Friday looks mainly sunny but remains cool with highs in the mid 50s. Lows fall to near freezing (32°) Friday night.

The weekend begins dry with sunshine and clouds mixed Saturday. Temperatures trend milder, with highs in the low 60s. Rain likely returns to central and south Alabama Sunday. A steady, soaking rain may fall for much of the day. Monday looks drier, but next Tuesday through Thursday feature decent chances for rain. Otherwise, temperatures remain milder each day with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.