Cooler and Calmer Days Ahead

by Riley Blackwell

The strong line of storms have moved out of the area, giving us calmer weather for the afternoon! Temperatures this afternoon will likely only be in the mid 50s with clouds overhead. Clouds will remain tonight, and lows will range from the upper 30s to low 40s.

Sunshine will return on Thursday, but expect a much cooler day! Highs will likely struggle to get out of the upper 40s, but sunshine will be back in the afternoon.

For the next several days, expect cooler temperatures and sunshine! However, Sunday will bring some changes. Another system will be moving through which could bring heavy rain and flooding, but not other severe weather is expected. Monday and Tuesday will feature some showers, but models are hinting at another potential severe threat come Wednesday.