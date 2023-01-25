FEMA opens Recovery Centers in Autauga, Dallas and Elmore counties

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the state of Alabama are opening disaster recovery center in Autauga, Dallas and Elmore counties.

The centers will assist tornado survivors affected by the January 12 storms with one-on-one help.

FEMA says recovery specialists and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be available to provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications for assistance.

The centers will open at 1 p.m. beginning January 26.

Here is a list of the locations in those counties:

Autauga County

Alabama Baptist Disaster Relief Center

118 Jesse Samuel Hunt Blvd.

Prattville, AL 36066

Dallas County

Parking lot of Crosspoint Christian Church

1710 W. Dallas Ave.

Selma, AL 36701

Elmore County

Elmore County Court House

100 E. Commerce St.

Wetumpka, AL 36092

The centers are open Monday-Sunday, 7 days a week, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT daily

No appointment is necessary to visit a Disaster Recovery Center.

Survivors may also apply for assistance by going online to DisasterAssistance.gov, using the FEMA app for smartphones or calling 800-621-3362. The helpline is open, and help is available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.