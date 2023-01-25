ALEA Urges Passenger Safety

by Teresa Lawson

Nearly 16% of traffic fatalities are passengers in vehicles during a crash and with passenger deaths on the rise across the nation it’s important to take steps to ensure the safety of yourself and others while on the road way.

Traveling with a loved one who is high, drunk or even tired could result in a fatality– The most important thing we can do in those situations is– speak up. Sometimes we may not want to speak up to a family member or friend even when we know our lives are in danger but the National Passenger Safety Campaign encourages everyone to say something because it could save your life.

The National Passenger Safety Campaign encourages everyone to take The Courage to Intervene Promise to speak up against anyone driving recklessly.

Which reads:

I will stop my friends and loved ones from driving drugged, drunk or distracted whenever possible.



I will not ride with anyone who is drugged, drunk or distracted,

I will encourage others to do the same.

I will have the Courage to Intervene

Because I care . . .