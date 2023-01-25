Prattville police make arrest in June 2022 homicide case

by Alabama News Network Staff

Prattville police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting that happened in June 2022.

Police say Travon Norwood was arrested on an outstanding murder warrant on January 24 in Montgomery by the U.S. Marshals.

Officers responded on June 15 to the area of County Road 4 and Moore Drive on a person shot.

The victim, Tim’Corien Javarcea Motes, was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say due to the severity of the injuries, Motes later died at a hospital in Montgomery.

Norwood is in the Autauga County Metro Jail where he is being held on no bond until his preliminary hearing.