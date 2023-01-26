Calm Days To End The Week!

by Riley Blackwell

Thursday is starting off with some passing clouds, but clouds will quickly dissipate throughout the day. It’s going to be fairly cool today as well, with highs in the low 50s and upper 40s. It’s going to be a COLD night ahead too, with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Friday will be a continuation of Thursday’s nice weather, with ever so slightly warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 50s, and a high pressure system will keep our weather very nice and dry.

Saturday is looking calm as well, but things will change come Sunday. A system will bring rain and potentially some storms to the area. No severe weather is expected, but rain could be heavy at times. Monday is looking a little drier, but rain chances will be in the forecast for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.