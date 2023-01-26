Cold Thursday Night; Mainly Sunny, Cool Friday

by Ben Lang

Sunshine became abundant Thursday afternoon, but it was a cool and breezy day with high temperatures in the low 50s for most. Thursday evening trends colder, with temperatures in the upper 30s by the late evening. Winds subside a bit Thursday evening and overnight. With a clear sky, temperatures bottom out in the upper 20s to low 30s in most locations around sunrise Friday.

Friday remains cool despite a mainly sunny sky. Afternoon temperatures peak in the mid 50s with a west breeze of 5 to 10 mph. The sky remains mostly clear Friday night with lows near freezing (32°). Temperatures trend milder Saturday, with highs in the low 60s and a partly cloudy sky. Rain appears likely Sunday, especially during the afternoon through Sunday night.

Rain coverage looks much lower Monday, but the sky remains mostly cloudy. More rounds of rain move into central and south Alabama between Tuesday and Wednesday. Although, rain coverage may remain somewhat scattered, rather than a widespread steady soaking. A better chance for a widespread soaking rain may materialize next Thursday into Friday. Meanwhile, temperatures remain mild with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s through Thursday.