FEMA & SBA Open Disaster Recovery Centers in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Two disaster recovery centers have opened up in Selma to try and help January 12th tornado victims — get back on their feet.

The Small Business Administration — Business Recovery Center is located at Gospel Tabernacle Church on 2300 Summerfield Road.

The SBA provides low-interest loans — to assist any business — non-profit — homeowner — or renter — that were affected by the storms.

“In time of a disaster, SBA offers a disaster assistance, make loans to business, non-profit organization and businesses of all sizes, homeowners and renters,” said Mary Gipson.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency — has also set up a disaster recovery center in the city.

That center is located in the parking lot of Crosspoint Christian Church — at 1710 Dallas Avenue.

FEMA can help tornado victims with — lodging expense reimbursement — rental assistance for temporary housing — basic home repair — and other serious needs caused by the storms.

“Those that have been affected and impacted by this disaster should come in here. They don’t need to make any appointment. They just need to come in here with their ID cards, with their telephone numbers where they can be reached, their address where they were during the disaster. And at the same time where they are currently living. So in case FEMA wants to contact you,” said FEMA spokesman Issa Mansaray.

FEMA also opened disaster recovery centers in Autauga and Elmore counties.

The centers are open — 7 days a week — from 8 am to 6 pm.

The SBA Business Recovery Center — is open Monday through Saturday — from 8:30 am — until 5:30 pm.

For SBA or FEMA Disaster Assistance call 800-621-3362.