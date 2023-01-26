Jemison man sentenced to 85 years in prison for February 2021 rape

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Jemison man will spend over eight decades in prison after being found guilty of rape.

54-year-old Ronald Kaefer was convicted of 1st degree rape in September 2022 by a Chilton County jury.

Chilton County District Attorney CJ Robinson said on Thursday, Judicial Circuit Judge Bill Lewis sentenced Kaefer to 85 years.

The charge stems from a February 2021 rape of a family friend’s daughter who has Down Syndrome. The victim, who was 36-years-old at the time, reported what Kaefer had done to her and he was arrested in March 2021.

According to court records, Kaefer’s attorney plans to appeal the decision and has petitioned the court to grant their client an appeal bond during the process.