Montgomery Planning Commission Approve Proposal For 264-Unit Apartment Complex On Chantilly Parkway

by Carrington Cole

A new apartment complex was proposed at the City of Montgomery’s Planning Commission meeting early Thursday evening.

It was a request to rezone 29 acres of the west side of Chantilly Parkway right next to the Chantilly Walmart for a proposed 264-unit multi-family residential apartment complex. This will be a “Class A” development with rental rates being around $1,600 – $1,700.

The planning commission had a unanimous vote to approve of the rezoning request.

The next step for the proposed apartment complex will be to go to the City Council who will make the final policy decision.