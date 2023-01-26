Montgomery Whitewater “80%” Complete

by Alabama News Network Staff

According to Lead Engineer on the Montgomery Whitewater project , Scott Shipley, the project is around 80% complete, and on track for its Memorial Day weekend opening date.

Crews are entering the final stages of construction, “everything we do from here on out is to tidy yup what you see out here,” says Scott Shipley, Lead Engineer.

Shipley says the 120 acre site will soon have sod and landscaping. The retail spaces and restaurant are also nearing completion.

The world class outdoor recreation facility will feature whitewater rafting and kayaking, a full service restaurant and bar with indoor and outdoor seating, rock climbing, zip lining, walking/hiking trails, and an outdoor amphitheater for performances and concerts.

Montgomery Whitewater will no doubt have a major economic impact in Montgomery, creating dozens of jobs.

Shipley says hiring will ramp up as the opening date nears.

For information on job opportunities and Montgomery Whitewater, email info@montgomerywhitewater.com and follow this link.