Selma police chief Kenta Fulford placed on administrative leave

by Alabama News Network Staff

Selma police chief Kenta Fulford has been placed on administrative leave with pay effective January 25, 2023.

Selma mayor James Perkins, Jr., made the announcement Wednesday during the city’s daily press conference regarding tornado damage.

Mayor Perkins said Fulford will be afforded a pre-disciplinary hearing, according to Alabama State Law Act. No. 2001-463.

Mayor Perkins would not elaborate on the reason for the leave, but only said it is a personnel action and will only be discussed in an executive session of the Selma City Council.

Mayor Perkins has appointed Tommie J. Reese, Sr., as the interim police chief until all due process requirements are afforded to Chief Fulford and a final determination is made.