Suspects in Baby Jane Doe case back in Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

Vickerstaffs back in Opelika/Source: Opelika Police Department

Vickerstaffs back in Opelika/Source: Opelika Police Department

Vickerstaffs back in Opelika/Source: Opelika Police Department

Vickerstaffs back in Opelika/Source: Opelika Police Department

Vickerstaffs back in Opelika/Source: Opelika Police Department

The suspects in the 11-year-old Amore Wiggins case, formerly known as Baby Jane Doe, are back in Alabama.

Police say Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff were extradited to Opelika Thursday.

Detectives traveled to Jacksonville, Florida where the Vickerstaffs were being held since they were taken into custody on January 17 to bring them to Lee County.

Lamar Vickerstaff is charged with murder for the death of his daughter, Wiggins. Ruth Vickerstaff is charged with failure to report a missing child.

Wiggins’ body was found in the Brookhaven Trailer Park on Hurst Street on January 28, 2012. Investigators still don’t know if she had been killed in Opelika or somewhere else.

After 11 years and an extensive investigation, Opelika police chief Shane Healey announced in an emotional press conference on January 19, 2023, that Baby Jane Doe is Amore Wiggins and she was born in 2006. Additionally, he announced the arrest of her father, Lamar, and stepmother, Ruth, in the case.

Both suspects are currently in the custody of the Opelika Police Department and will be taken to the Lee County Justice Center later today.