WATCH: MPD arrests 22 in “Operation 20/20”

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police chief Darryl Albert announced Thursday that 22 individuals were arrested as part of “Operation 20/20.”

The 30-day crossover operation, spanning from December 2022 to January 2023, focused on getting guns and drugs off the streets.

Chief Albert said 36 firearms were also confiscated during the operation.

Of the 22 arrested, 34 felony and four misdemeanor charges were handed down.

Chief Albert said additional charges are pending.