Calm and Sunny Friday/Saturday; Rain Returns Sunday

by Riley Blackwell

Friday is starting off with abundant clear skies but very cool temperatures, with temps ranging from the mid 20s to upper 30s. Sunshine will be in full supply this afternoon, with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Another cold night is in store into Saturday, with lows in the upper 20s once again.

Saturday will start off with some passing clouds, but sunshine will once again be widespread throughout the day. Highs will ease into the low 60s, and rain remains out of the forecast! Enjoy the sunshine while you can, because rain will return soon…

Sunday will feature cloudy skies early, but rain likely in the area in the evening and overnight hours. No severe weather is expected, but heavy rain and flooding could be an issue. Monday may be a little drier, but rain chances remain fairly high nearly everyday next week.