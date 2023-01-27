Cold Friday Night, Milder Saturday, Rain Late Sunday

by Ben Lang

Friday featured sunshine and passing clouds with cold morning lows and cool afternoon temperatures. Morning lows were in the upper 20s to low 30s, and afternoon highs were in the low to mid 50s. Friday night looks cold again with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Temperatures trend milder Saturday, with highs in the low 60s and a partly cloudy sky. Clouds increase Saturday night, with lows in the low 40s.

Rain returns Sunday, and it could be a widespread, steady soaking. However, rain may hold off until the afternoon for most locations. Rain appears likely during the afternoon and into Sunday night. Rain totals may exceed 1″ in many locations through Sunday night. Monday looks drier, albeit with a mostly cloudy sky and perhaps isolated showers. Despite widespread cloud-cover, temperatures warm into the 60s.

Rain appears a bit more likely Tuesday and Wednesday, at least in the form of scattered showers with a mainly cloudy sky otherwise. Temperatures remain mild, with highs in the 60s, and lows in the 40s. Another more widespread, soaking rain appears possible Thursday. It appears rain may exit by early Friday, with drier, but cooler weather possible next weekend.