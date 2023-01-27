Montgomery police investigating shooting; suspect still on the run after chase

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say a suspect is still on the run following a shooting and chase.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of Marlowe Drive around 12:40 p.m. Friday on a person shot.

Once they arrived, they found an adult male with a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

While officers were heading to the scene, MPD attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area on a suspect vehicle. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and a chase ensued.

During the chase, there was a three-vehicle accident involving a marked patrol unit that caused minor injuries. MPD says the suspect vehicle fled the area.

Police ask individuals with knowledge of this shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.