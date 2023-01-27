MPD: Pedestrian dies in single-vehicle accident

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian accident that left one man dead.

The accident happened Tuesday around 5:40 p.m. in the 2000 block of Coliseum Boulevard.

Once officers and fire medics arrived, they found the pedestrian, 60-year-old Wendell Marsh, with life-threatening injuries.

Marsh was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries on Wednesday.

Police say the driver of a 2016 Hyundai Accent was on the scene when they arrived.

MPD says the driver was not at fault and no charges are expected to be filed.