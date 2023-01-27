Selma mayor James Perkins, Jr. tests positive for COVID-19

by Alabama News Network Staff

Selma mayor James Perkins, Jr. has tested positive for COVID-19.

A representative from the Mayor’s Office said Mayor Perkins symptoms are mild and will remain at home over the next few days to rest.

They are asking anyone that has been in close proximity to Mayor Perkins over the last few days to monitor themselves and get tested should they start experiencing symptoms.

The Mayor’s Office said all scheduled meetings and appointments will be rescheduled or moved to a virtual option.