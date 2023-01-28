Disaster Recovery Center in Selma moves to new location

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Saturday that the Disaster Recovery Center on W. Dallas Avenue has been closed.

The new location will be at the Felix Heights Community Center, located at 405 Medical Center Parkway in Selma, will open starting Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

The regular hours for the location will be Monday through Sunday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Centers are also located in Prattville (Autauga County), Rockford (Coosa County), Wetumpka (Elmore County) and Akron (Hale County).

The deadline to apply for assistance for all designated counties is March 16, 2023.