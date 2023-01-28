Mainly Cloudy, Rain Likely Late Sunday

by Ben Lang

Saturday was a nice January day across central and south Alabama. Although, it was a cold morning with lows in the mid and upper 20s in most locations. However, sunshine was abundant throughout the day, and temperatures rebounded into the low and mid 60s area-wide. Clouds eventually increase Saturday night, and with a southeast breeze, temperatures remain milder overnight, with lows in the low 40s.

The sky becomes mainly cloudy Sunday, with rain likely during the afternoon and evening. In fact, it looks like a widespread, steady late-day soaking rain, with area rain totals of 1-2″ through Sunday night. Rain may taper off by Monday morning, but the sky remains mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Temperatures warm into the 60s Sunday, fall into the upper 40s to low 50s Sunday night, then rebound into the 60s Monday.

Tuesday remains mostly cloudy but cooler with highs in the 50s to low 60s. Rain coverage remains spotty to scattered, and intermittent. Wednesday looks similar, but with milder afternoon temperatures, in the 60s for most. Another steady, soaking rain appears possible Thursday through Thursday night. Rain may taper off by late Friday, with drier but cooler weather possible next weekend. Many locations may pick up an additional 1-2″ of rain next week.