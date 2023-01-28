Tallassee man dies in Elmore County crash

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a fatal accident that happened Friday night in Elmore County.

Troopers say the two-vehicle crash happened just after 10:00 p.m. on Redland Road, approximately 15 miles west of Tallassee.

32-year-old Reymundo Brindis, of Tallassee, was fatally injured when the pickup truck he was driving struck another vehicle, then left the roadway and overturned.

Troopers say Brindis, who was not using a seat belt at the time, was ejected from the vehicle. Brindis was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is continuing to investigate the cause of the accident.