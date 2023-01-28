Two juvenile gunshot victims show up at local hospital, shooting location unknown

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are trying to determine where two juveniles were shot Friday night.

MPD says around 10 p.m., officers responded to a local hospital in reference to subjects shot.

Once they arrived, they found two juvenile male victims with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Investigators have not determined where the incident occurred.

Police ask individuals with knowledge of this shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.

Categories: Crime, Montgomery Metro, News

