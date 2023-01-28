Two juvenile gunshot victims show up at local hospital, shooting location unknown

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are trying to determine where two juveniles were shot Friday night.

MPD says around 10 p.m., officers responded to a local hospital in reference to subjects shot.

Once they arrived, they found two juvenile male victims with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Investigators have not determined where the incident occurred.

Police ask individuals with knowledge of this shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.