MPD: 1 dead, 1 injured in early Sunday morning shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a homicide that claimed the life of a teenager and injured another.

Officers responded to the 2900 of Canterbury Drive Sunday around 1:40 a.m. after receiving a call about a person shot.

Once they arrived, they found 18-year-0ld Jaedan Davis, of Montgomery, with a fatal gunshot wound. Davis was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers also responded to the 1700 block of Tolbert Street after receiving a call that another person had been shot. They found an adult male victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

It was later determined that the shooting involving the second victim occurred in the 2900 block of Canterbury Drive, the same location as the first victim.

The shooting is under investigation.

Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.