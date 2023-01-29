Police looking for Alexander City man considered armed and dangerous

by Alabama News Network Staff

Multiple law enforcement agencies are looking for a man considered to be armed and dangerous.

The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office said around noon Saturday, officers with the Alexander City Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle, Alan Sandlin, led officers on a high speed chase into Coosa County.

While attempting to elude officers, Sandlin caused a wreck with another vehicle. Sandlin’s vehicle came to a stop, then he ran from the scene. Officers attempted to locate the suspect, but were unsuccessful.

Deputies later received a call later saying that the suspect was seen in a gas station. As he left the gas station, the suspect brandished a firearm as he attempted to elude police again.

The sheriff’s office said it was later determined than Sandlin attempted to snatch a cell phone from a child under the age of 10.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous due to brandishing a firearm and attempting to commit theft or property from the child with the cell phone.

Investigators say Sandlin tried to elude officers in other counties over the last three days.

Sandlin is believed to be back in the Alexander City area.