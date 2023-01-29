Rain Continues Sunday Night, Mainly Cloudy Monday

by Ben Lang

Sunday was a mainly cloudy day, with a widespread soaking rain overtaking all of central and south Alabama during the afternoon. Rain remains widespread into Sunday night, but the bulk of the heavier, more widespread rain may depart by sunrise Monday. Otherwise, the sky remains mainly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 50s Sunday night. Monday remains mainly cloudy but mild with highs in the mid 60s. Isolated showers remain possible.

Tuesday and Wednesday look similar, with a mainly cloudy sky and only isolated to widely scattered showers. Temperatures may remain a bit cooler, with highs in the low to mid 60s each day. Another soaking appears likely next Thursday. Some storms could be in the mix, and this system bears watching for severe potential. However, the writing is far from “on the wall” for that scenario. Check back for updates to our forecast in the coming days.

Rain and storms continue Thursday night and into Friday. Friday afternoon may trend drier, but likely cooler. That may hold true next weekend too. Temperatures peak in the 50s Friday, with lows in the 30s. Saturday looks rain-free and may feature plenty of sunshine. Clouds may increase Sunday, with a small chance for rain.