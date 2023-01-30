A Rather Damp Weather Pattern For Us

by Shane Butler

It’s a mostly cloudy and damp weather pattern for us this week. Periods of showers are likely through midweek. Temps will remain rather mild with highs in the 60s and lows in the 50s. A frontal system will push into and and through the state Thursday/Friday. We expect a better chance for rain and even a few t-storms. At this point, we don’t anticipant anything severe. We’re on the backside of the system Friday afternoon. High pressure will gradually build over the region and that puts us back into a mainly clear and dry weather pattern. Temps will be a bit colder overnight with lows in the mid to upper 30s but daytime highs will manage upper 50s to lower 60s over the weekend. Looks like dry conditions linger into Monday but we bring back the chance for showers Tuesday into the middle of next week.