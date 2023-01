by Alabama News Network Staff

Enterprise police need your help in locating a missing child.

14-year-old Johnnay Michelle Barnes was last seen on Sunday, January 29 at approximately 4:30 p.m. in the area of Charleston Street in Enterprise.

Barnes is described as 4’9″ and 112 lbs.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Johnnay Barnes, please contact the Enterprise Police Department at (334) 347-2222 or call 911.