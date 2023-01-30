Mainly Cloudy, Spotty Showers Through Wednesday

by Ben Lang

The heavy, widespread soaking rain of Sunday and Sunday night departed early Monday morning. However, the sky remains mostly cloudy for the rest of the day. Isolated showers remain possible, but rain coverage remains very spotty. The sky remains mainly cloudy Monday night, with lows in the mid 50s. Rain coverage looks low on Tuesday and Wednesday, but the sky remains mostly cloudy. Temperatures remain mild, with highs in the low 60s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Another soaking rain appears likely Thursday. Some storms could be in the mix, but severe weather potential looks low. However, the potential cannot be ruled out yet either. Check back for updates to our forecast. Rain and storms continue Thursday night into Friday morning. Rain departs Friday afternoon or evening, then drier but cooler weather returns during the weekend. While Saturday looks rain free, isolated showers appear possible Sunday.