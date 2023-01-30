Morning Showers; Isolated Showers This Afternoon

by Riley Blackwell

Monday is starting off with clouds and showers overhead, along with some fog. The rain chances start to diminish some as we get into the day, but an isolated shower cannot be ruled out this afternoon. Clouds will remain overhead and highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Clouds will hang around tonight with lows around 60°.

Tuesday will start with clouds overhead, with a possible passing shower. The chance for rain remains low for Tuesday, but it’ll still be fairly warm, with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

There’s still a slight chance for rain on Wednesday, but another major rain maker will be moving through Thursday. We’re watching this system for the potential for strong to severe storms, but the SPC has not created an outline area yet.