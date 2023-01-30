MPD: One man dead in shooting on Carter Hill Road

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a fatal shooting that left one man dead.

Officers responded around 4:00 p.m. to the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road on a person shot.

Once they arrived, they found an unidentified adult male with a fatal gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

No other information has been released at this time.

Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.