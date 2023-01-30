Suspect arrested in Carter Hill Road fatal shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have arrested a Millbrook man in connection with the fatal shooting on Carter Hill Road earlier Monday.

Police have charged 21-year-old Jaleel Foster with capital murder.

Officers responded around 4:00 p.m. to the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road on a person shot.

Once they arrived, they found an unidentified adult male with a fatal gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials tell WAKA that the identity of the victim is not yet being released pending notification of next of kin.

Foster is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.