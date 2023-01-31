Human remains found in Montgomery, two suspects arrested

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say the discovery of human remains has prompted a homicide investigation.

Officers responded to the 3000 block of Simmons Drive Tuesday just before noon.

The human remains have been identified as that of 54-year-old Eric Stewart, of Montgomery.

MPD has charged 16-year-old Zackell Grove and 26-year-old Wesley Speaks, Jr. with capital murder.

Investigators say both suspects were identified and taken into custody within hours of learning of the crime.

Grove and Speaks, Jr. are currently in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.