Late Sheriff Joe Sedinger honored in Autauga County

Newly appointed Autauga County Sheriff Mark Harrell is honoring the late Sheriff Joe Sedinger.

Sheriff Harrell made the decision this week to leave Sedinger’s name on the patrol vehicles that were purchased during Sheriff Sedinger’s tenure.

In addition, all of the vehicles purchased during his time as sheriff will have an “In memory with honor” ribbon on them.

Sheriff Sedinger died in late December after a brief battle with cancer. He was 72 years old.