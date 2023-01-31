Muggy and Cloudy Tuesday

by Riley Blackwell

Tuesday is starting off with dense fog and clouds overhead. Temperatures will be similar to yesterday, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. There’s a slight chance for rain across the area this afternoon, but that chance will remain fairly low. Clouds will remain overhead tonight, but it’ll be a little cooler as well, with lows in the low 50s.

Wednesday will start with some passing showers and clouds hanging overhead. Temperatures across the region will hover near 70°, and some peeks of sunshine are possible.

Thursday brings the chance for stronger storms across the area, as a 1/5 MARGINAL risk for severe storms exists around the area. The primary threat will be damaging winds. Sunshine returns by Friday afternoon, and any major rainfall stays away from the area for the time being.