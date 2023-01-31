Pay It Forward: Celeste Crenshaw of Hayneville

by Ellis Eskew

Celeste Crenshaw is pastor of Radical Anointing Full Gospel Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Deposit.

She also founded an organization called Mind on the Mission, bringing together area pastors and leaders to help set a good example.

When she’s not at church, she is singing at nursing homes, raising her 2 grandchildren, and helping others.

“I don’t know anyone that can’t say anything good about her. She’s always helping people and always helping people since I’ve known her,” said her nominator Monica Lacy.

For all Pastor Crenshaw does for those around her, Stewart Vance of the Vance Law Firm is paying it forward to her.

Crenshaw says she learned to give back from her grandparents.

“They taught us all to always when you see a need, be of help. They just taught us how to give. So I believe in giving back and trying to make others lives better,” said Crenshaw.