Rain Along With Storms Coming Our Way Late Week

by Shane Butler

A little spring-like warmth around here but north and west of us it’s definitely winter. The winter storm from Texas to Tennessee stays well north of us. We continue on the milder side of a frontal boundary through Wednesday. Occasional showers will work through the area but that’s about it for now. The frontal system will push through and a disturbance developing along it will be a rain maker for us Thursday into Friday. We could see a good soaking and a few stronger storms to move through the area. Anything stronger or severe would likely be across our southern most continues. A few storms would be capable of damaging winds. The tornado threat is low but not zero. Rainfall potential will range between 1 to 2 inches. We’re on the backside of the rain event Friday afternoon. High pressure builds over the area and we’re looking at a pretty decent weekend weatherwise. Morning temps will be a bit colder both days. Saturday starts out in the lower 30s and Sunday in the upper 30s. We expect lots of sunshine and the dry conditions to linger into early next week. Temps will even reach the lower 70s Monday and Tuesday. Our next rain maker will move into the area around the middle of next week.