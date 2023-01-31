Victim identified in Carter Hill Road fatal shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have released the identity of the person killed on Carter Hill Road Monday.

Officers responded to the 3500 block just before 4 p.m. after receiving a call on a person shot.

Once they arrived, they found 29-year-old Quayshon Williams, of Auburn, with a fatal gunshot wound. Williams was pronounced dead on the scene.

MPD has charged 21-year-old Jaleel Foster, of Millbrook, with Capital Murder.

Foster was taken into custody Monday and is currently in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

The case remains under investigation.