1 man seriously injured in Montgomery shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that seriously injured a man.

Officers were called to a local hospital around 9:30 a.m. after receiving a report that a person had been shot.

Investigators determined that the shooting occurred in the 100 block of Bonaparte Boulevard, which is near Baptist South.

The victim is said to have life-threatening injuries.

No other information has been made available in this ongoing investigation.