Another Cloudy Day; Stronger Storms Tomorrow

by Riley Blackwell

Wednesday starts off with clouds overhead and isolated showers. Yesterday’s cold front will usher in some cooler air for the day, with highs struggling to get out of the upper 50s. Clouds will be around for tonight, as well, with lows in the low 50s and upper 40s.

Thursday will start with some isolated showers overhead as well as clouds. However, heavy rain and stronger storms will be likely in the afternoon and evening hours, and a level 1/5 MARGINAL risk for severe storms, with the main threat being damaging winds, although a brief tornado cannot be ruled out. Highs will hover around 60°.

After Thursday, sunshine will return in full supply for several days! All weekend Mardi Gras parades are good to go, but you may need a jacket! Rain will return next Wednesday, but very nice weather will be around until then!