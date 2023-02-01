CrimeStoppers offers $5,000 reward for nearly 5-year-old cold case

by Alabama News Network Staff

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that may help solve a nearly 5-year-old cold case.

31-year-old Latricia McDade was shot and killed on September 20, 2018, in the 200 block of Alabama River Parkway.

Once officers arrived, they found McDade with a life-threatening gunshot wound. McDade was taken to Jackson Hospital for treatment, but died from her injuries later that night.

According to her family, McDade had just left a family member’s home prior to the shooting. The family says McDade was heading home. McDade was in her vehicle when the shooting occurred. Her family said the shooting was the result of an argument between at least two unknown people.

Anyone with information that leads to the identification and arrest of anyone responsible is asked to contact the Montgomery Police Department or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers 334-215-STOP.