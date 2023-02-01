Former Selma City Council President Dr. Cecil Williamson, Jr. passes away at 82

A native of Lowndes County, Dr. Williamson served on the Selma City Council for sixteen years and served as president from 2010-2012. Dr. Williamson was also elected twice to the Dallas County Board of Education.

Dr. Williamson received his B.A. in History from Auburn University and a Master of Divinity from Columbia Theological Seminary. He also earned his doctorate in New Testament studies from Westminster Theological Seminary in Philadelphia. Additionally, Dr. Williams earned his J.D. from the Thomas Goode Jones School of Law at Faulkner University.

Upon his graduation from Columbia Seminary, Dr. Williamson came to Selma in June 1965 as pastor of Alabama Avenue Presbyterian Church. In 1968, he led the congregation as it successfully built and relocated as Crescent Hill Presbyterian Church. In 1973, he was one of the founding pastors for the creation of the Presbyterian Church in America. Until his retirement from Crescent Hill in 2015, Dr. Williamson had been in the ministry over fifty years and was the pastor of Valley Creek Presbyterian Church in Alabama.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 4 at 2:00 p.m. at Valley Creek Presbyterian Church. Dr. Williamson will then be laid to rest at a private service at the church’s cemetery.

Dr. Cecil Williamson, Jr. was 82 years old.

To read more about Dr. Williamson’s life, click here.