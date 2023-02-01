Illegal drugs and firearms seized at Neighborhood Market in Opelika, 11 arrested

by Alabama News Network Staff

Opelika police say 11 people have been arrested after a search warrant was executed at a Neighborhood Market in Opelika.

Officials say around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, OPD and the Lee County SWAT team performed the search at the grocery store in the 500 block of Martin Luther King Blvd.

During the search, detectives recovered illegal narcotics, firearms and gambling devices.

Police say additional information will be available regarding the arrests Thursday.

This case remains under investigation and additional charges are pending.

Opelika police ask if you have any information on this case, please contact OPD’s Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745- 8665. Tips can be submitted through our Opelika Police Mobile App. You may wish to remain anonymous.