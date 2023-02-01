It’s Looking Rather Wet Late Thursday Into Early Friday

by Shane Butler

We’re sitting on the backside of a frontal boundary and you felt the temperature difference today. Northerly winds have ushered in cooler air but much colder air will come in behind a second front Friday. In the meantime, a disturbance will develop along the first front and it will be a rain maker for us Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. We could see a good soaking and a few stronger storms over southeast Alabama. Rainfall potential will range between 1 to 2 inches. We’re on the backside of the rain event Friday afternoon. High pressure builds over the area and we’re looking at a pretty decent weekend weatherwise. Morning temps will be a bit colder both days. Saturday starts out in the lower 30s and Sunday in the upper 30s. We expect lots of sunshine and the dry conditions to linger into early next week. Temps will even reach the lower 70s Monday and Tuesday. Our next rain maker will move into the area around the middle of next week.