Mainly Cloudy Wednesday, Soaking Rain Thursday

by Ben Lang

Wednesday remains yet another gloomy and gray day in central and south Alabama. However, similar to Monday and Tuesday, rain coverage remains low. Temperatures remain cooler than Tuesday, but vary widely from the upper 40s northwest to low 60s south. Wednesday night remains mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows settle near 50°.

Soaking rain remains likely Thursday. Rain coverage might be isolated during the morning, but rain becomes widespread during the afternoon. Rain continues Thursday night, but tapers off Friday morning. It looks like mostly rain in our area with some rumbles of thunder possible. Although, the storm prediction center places a marginal (level 1/5) severe risk area along the north gulf coast Thursday through Thursday night.

While the risk area mainly covers the Florida panhandle, it extends north into extreme southern Alabama. A strong wind gust or two appears to be the only severe hazard. Once rain departs, sunshine may return by Friday afternoon. However, temperatures turn cooler, and winds breezy. Afternoon highs peak in the 50s, with Friday night lows in the 30s.

Sunshine fills the sky this weekend, with some fair-weather clouds. The weekend now looks mainly dry, with highs near 60°, and lows near 40° Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures trend warmer next week, while Monday remains rain-free. Showers appear possible Tuesday and Wednesday, but models show different outcomes those days. The American GFS remains mainly dry, while the European model shows a better chance for rain each day.