Man arrested after $25,000 worth of narcotics seized in Prattville

by Alabama News Network Staff

Prattville police have arrested a man on multiple drug-related charges.

Officials say on Tuesday, January 31, members of the Prattville Police Department’s Drug Enforcement Unit and the Special Operations Team executed a search warrant at a home in the 1100 block of Cooper Avenue.

During the search, investigators say more than three pounds of marijuana, more than two pounds of Psilocybin Mushrooms, an amount of methamphetamine, multiple types of controlled medication, MDMA Pills, Cocaine, THC vape cartridges, THC edibles, synthetic marijuana “Spice”, assorted drug paraphernalia, 2 handguns and an AR style rifle were all confiscated. Authorities say the approximate street value of the seized narcotics is $25,000.

As a result, 19-year-old Dakota Andrew Hobbs was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana, illegal possession of prescription medication, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and seven counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Hobbs is currently being held at the Autauga County Metro Jail on a $536,000 bond.

Officials say the search warrant was the result of an investigation that lasted several months involving the distribution of controlled substances in the city, including the sale to minors.