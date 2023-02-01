Man shot and killed on Montgomery’s Kiwanis Street

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have opened up a homicide investigation after a fatal shooting Wednesday morning that left one man dead.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Kiwanis Street around 9:30 a.m. after receiving a call that a person had been shot.

Upon their arrival, they found an unidentified adult male victim with a fatal gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide investigation to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.